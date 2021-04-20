State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 115.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,171 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Vontier were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. South State CORP. purchased a new position in Vontier during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vontier during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Vontier during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Vontier during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 6.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vontier alerts:

Vontier stock opened at $31.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.25. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $815.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.