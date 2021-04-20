Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $28.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Starwood Property Trust, Inc. is a newly formed company that is focused primarily on originating, investing in, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will be externally managed and advised by SPT Management, LLC, an affiliate of Starwood Capital Group and intends to elect to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for U.S. federal income tax purposes. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE STWD opened at $25.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.79. Starwood Property Trust has a 1 year low of $10.72 and a 1 year high of $25.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 11.08%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 112.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STWD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $56,202,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 5,892,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,273 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,650,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,515,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,449,000. 51.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

