Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.45% of Standex International worth $4,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Standex International in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Standex International during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Standex International during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Standex International by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Standex International by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Standex International alerts:

NYSE:SXI opened at $95.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.75. Standex International Co. has a one year low of $40.32 and a one year high of $108.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.37.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Standex International had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $156.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Standex International Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.51%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Standex International from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

In related news, VP James A. Hooven sold 547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total value of $52,687.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,687.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul C. Burns sold 2,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $242,996.70. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,217 shares of company stock worth $485,684. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI).

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.