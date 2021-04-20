Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Old Second Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the first quarter worth $60,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 192.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

In other news, Chairman William B. Skoglund sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $77,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jill E. York bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.39 per share, for a total transaction of $53,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 6,425 shares of company stock valued at $78,290 and have sold 22,500 shares valued at $297,640. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Old Second Bancorp stock opened at $12.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $376.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.96 and a fifty-two week high of $14.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.82.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $32.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.63 million. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 13.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.