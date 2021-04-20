Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 39,753 Shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) by 76.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39,753 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Tenaris by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,477,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,520,000 after buying an additional 187,085 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Tenaris by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 158,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 11,244 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 141.9% during the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 100,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 58,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tenaris during the fourth quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,716 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

TS opened at $22.09 on Tuesday. Tenaris S.A. has a 1-year low of $8.86 and a 1-year high of $23.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.09 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.72.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Tenaris had a negative net margin of 10.23% and a positive return on equity of 1.44%. On average, research analysts forecast that Tenaris S.A. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.25 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of Tenaris from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Tenaris from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Tenaris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.16.

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

