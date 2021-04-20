Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $215,000 in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.14% of First Business Financial Services as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 7,073 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 772,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,224,000 after buying an additional 10,599 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 297.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

FBIZ stock opened at $24.32 on Tuesday. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $27.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.12 million, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.07.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $29.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.27 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on First Business Financial Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

