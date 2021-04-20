Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys New Holdings in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Kraton by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kraton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Kraton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Kraton by 147.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Kraton by 13,041.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 9,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KRA. TheStreet upgraded Kraton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kraton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

KRA stock opened at $37.52 on Tuesday. Kraton Co. has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $45.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.78 and a 200 day moving average of $31.80.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $406.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.50 million. Kraton had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kraton Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraton Profile

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymer, isoprene rubber, and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

