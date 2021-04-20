SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Sidoti

Stock analysts at Sidoti started coverage on shares of SPX (NYSE:SPXC) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of SPX in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. SPX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Get SPX alerts:

Shares of NYSE SPXC traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.33. The company had a trading volume of 6,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,907. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. SPX has a 12 month low of $31.12 and a 12 month high of $62.13.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). SPX had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The company had revenue of $456.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that SPX will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in SPX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in SPX during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPX during the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPX in the first quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.