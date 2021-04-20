SPX FLOW, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share (NYSE:FLOW)

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for SPX FLOW in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 16th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.47. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for SPX FLOW’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. SPX FLOW had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $396.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FLOW. Vertical Research lowered SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SPX FLOW from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on SPX FLOW in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. SPX FLOW presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.57.

Shares of FLOW stock opened at $66.47 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.64. SPX FLOW has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $70.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.40, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. SPX FLOW’s payout ratio is currently 19.25%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPX FLOW in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 5,910.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

