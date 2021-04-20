Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Shares Bought by Guild Investment Management Inc.

Guild Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 16.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 316,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,630 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold Trust comprises approximately 4.6% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $4,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PHYS. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $332,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 7.3% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 3,981,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,925,000 after purchasing an additional 271,938 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 354.5% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 34,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 27,192 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 174.5% during the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 316,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 200,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of PHYS opened at $13.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.63 and a 200 day moving average of $14.45. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $13.23 and a twelve month high of $16.50.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding substantially all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

