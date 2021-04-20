Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Position Raised by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Spire were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Spire by 191.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 27,881 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Spire by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 170,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,923,000 after purchasing an additional 16,976 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Spire by 15.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,923,000 after purchasing an additional 19,557 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Spire by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 774,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,584,000 after purchasing an additional 90,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Spire during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SR opened at $77.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.41. Spire Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.58 and a twelve month high of $77.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.85, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Spire had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $512.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Spire’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is 69.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Spire from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Spire in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spire currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.30.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

