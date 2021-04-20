Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 84.50 Per Share

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 84.50 ($1.10) per share on Friday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $33.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of SPX opened at £122 ($159.39) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of £114.89 and a 200 day moving average of £114.02. The company has a market cap of £9.00 billion and a PE ratio of 51.90. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 52-week low of GBX 8,480 ($110.79) and a 52-week high of £123.35 ($161.16).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPX. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 8,000 ($104.52) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 9,157.22 ($119.64).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

