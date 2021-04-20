Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rollins Financial purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $989,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,301,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $656,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $358,000.

Shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,276. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.61. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 52-week low of $50.62 and a 52-week high of $134.61.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

