Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.51% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF worth $3,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 21,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 54,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the first quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the period.

Shares of XHE stock traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $121.56. 26,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,684. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.67. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 12-month low of $77.36 and a 12-month high of $130.04.

