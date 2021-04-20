SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Shares Sold by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) by 32.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,542 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 15,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 36.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF alerts:

SPYX stock opened at $102.97 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a twelve month low of $67.40 and a twelve month high of $103.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.59.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.