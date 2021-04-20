SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Stock Position Trimmed by Compass Ion Advisors LLC

Compass Ion Advisors LLC cut its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises 0.5% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

SDY stock opened at $121.42 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $121.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.67.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

