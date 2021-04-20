SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) is CMH Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF comprises about 3.0% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $8,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,424,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,171,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,244 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 514.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,334,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,017,941,000 after buying an additional 12,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 159.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,998,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,175,000 after buying an additional 1,842,571 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 599,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,449,000 after acquiring an additional 143,785 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 301,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,413,000 after acquiring an additional 54,911 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.02. The company had a trading volume of 413,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,597,542. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $89.45 and a one year high of $174.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.54.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.