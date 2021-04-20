SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 199,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,762 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $13,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLYV. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 31.6% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,354,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,094,000. Finally, Burney Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 92,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,644,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $82.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.42. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $39.17 and a twelve month high of $87.99.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

