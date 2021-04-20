SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Acquired by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Lantz Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 56.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 247.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 81,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 57,865 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 146.8% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 186,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after acquiring an additional 110,892 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,324,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.41. The stock had a trading volume of 24,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,890. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.18 and a fifty-two week high of $37.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.68 and a 200-day moving average of $33.56.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.