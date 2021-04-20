Sparkle Loyalty Hits Market Cap of $116,289.08 (SPRKL)

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded up 66% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 20th. In the last week, Sparkle Loyalty has traded up 3% against the US dollar. One Sparkle Loyalty coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Sparkle Loyalty has a total market capitalization of $116,289.08 and approximately $1,244.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sparkle Loyalty alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.99 or 0.00065284 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00019538 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.99 or 0.00088876 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $350.63 or 0.00636058 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00042256 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Sparkle Loyalty Profile

SPRKL is a coin. Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,003,335 coins. Sparkle Loyalty’s official Twitter account is @Sparkletoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sparkle Loyalty is sparkleloyalty.io . The Reddit community for Sparkle Loyalty is https://reddit.com/r/Sparklemobile and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sparkle Proof of loyalty or PoL is a smart contract designed to reward users for simply holding Sparkle tokens. The solution stems from various apparent issues found in many staking mechanisms currently available. By removing the randomization process Sparkle's PoL can deliver a more accurate rate of return to all participants. “

Sparkle Loyalty Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkle Loyalty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sparkle Loyalty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sparkle Loyalty using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sparkle Loyalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sparkle Loyalty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.