Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Shares Acquired by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.07% of Southwest Gas worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Southwest Gas by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on SWX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Southwest Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Southwest Gas stock opened at $71.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $81.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.20. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $914.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This is a boost from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

