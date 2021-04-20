Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Trading Down 7.3%

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)’s share price traded down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $39.60 and last traded at $39.68. 38,682 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,947,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.81.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sonos from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Sonos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.41.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $645.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.86 million. Sonos had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. Sonos’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sonos news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 38,100 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $1,468,755.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,914 shares in the company, valued at $6,318,884.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $2,825,414.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,878 shares in the company, valued at $12,294,756.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 545,034 shares of company stock worth $20,182,678. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SONO. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sonos during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Sonos by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonos during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonos by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sonos during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

