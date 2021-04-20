Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Receives $47.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.25.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of SAH stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.06. The company had a trading volume of 268,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,193. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.48 and a beta of 2.58. Sonic Automotive has a 52 week low of $14.42 and a 52 week high of $56.07.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Sonic Automotive will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

In other Sonic Automotive news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 9,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $456,346.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,490 shares in the company, valued at $5,826,153.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 13,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $640,505.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,271 shares in the company, valued at $21,889,522.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,905 shares of company stock worth $5,430,926 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Sonic Automotive by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $245,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Sonic Automotive by 63.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 6,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sonic Automotive by 34.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,473,000 after buying an additional 41,642 shares during the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

