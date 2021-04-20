Société Générale Société anonyme to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:SCGLY)

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter.

Get Société Générale Société anonyme alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SCGLY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Société Générale Société anonyme stock opened at $5.40 on Monday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of -41.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.21.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Société Générale Société anonyme had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.