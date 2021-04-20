So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.54

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.54 and last traded at $8.54, with a volume of 3485 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.82.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SY. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of So-Young International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of So-Young International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of So-Young International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. So-Young International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $937.87 million, a PE ratio of 220.50 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.22.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. So-Young International had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 3.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in So-Young International in the fourth quarter valued at $4,992,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of So-Young International by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 835,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after purchasing an additional 309,524 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of So-Young International by 18,073.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 266,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 265,493 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of So-Young International by 13,647.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 212,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 210,711 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of So-Young International during the third quarter valued at $981,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.42% of the company’s stock.

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

