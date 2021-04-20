SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Short Interest Update

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,720,300 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the March 15th total of 2,263,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 661.7 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SNCAF shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $34.50 to $33.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

SNC-Lavalin Group stock opened at $21.60 on Tuesday. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 52 week low of $13.16 and a 52 week high of $23.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.60.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects segments. The EDPM segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, civil infrastructure, aerospace, defense and security, and technology sectors.

