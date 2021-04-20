SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Stake Boosted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SMART Global were worth $3,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SMART Global by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,181,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,081,000 after buying an additional 101,662 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of SMART Global in the first quarter worth about $7,757,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in SMART Global by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 274,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,335,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SMART Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,941,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in SMART Global by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 80,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 36,795 shares during the period.

SMART Global stock opened at $55.33 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 0.97. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.66 and a 52 week high of $57.69.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. SMART Global had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SMART Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on SMART Global from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on SMART Global from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.08.

In related news, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total value of $173,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,206 shares in the company, valued at $4,403,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Alan Marten sold 3,242 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total transaction of $155,129.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,747.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,992 shares of company stock valued at $1,442,692 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

