Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) CEO Stewart Butterfield Sells 250,000 Shares

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $10,515,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973,670 shares in the company, valued at $40,952,560.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Stewart Butterfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Stewart Butterfield sold 102,148 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $4,210,540.56.

NYSE WORK opened at $42.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.29. The stock has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of -72.93 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $44.57.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $250.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.31 million. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC grew its holdings in Slack Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 53,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 49,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,960,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WORK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Slack Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.11.

About Slack Technologies

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

