Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) CEO Stewart Butterfield Sells 250,000 Shares

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $10,515,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973,670 shares in the company, valued at $40,952,560.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Stewart Butterfield also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 1st, Stewart Butterfield sold 102,148 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $4,210,540.56.
NYSE WORK opened at $42.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.29. The stock has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of -72.93 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $44.57.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC grew its holdings in Slack Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 53,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 49,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,960,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on WORK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Slack Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.11.
About Slack Technologies
Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.
