Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €100.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SIX2. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Sixt and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sixt in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €118.00 ($138.82) price objective on Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €111.40 ($131.06).

Get Sixt alerts:

SIX2 stock opened at €110.00 ($129.41) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €109.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €95.76. Sixt has a one year low of €53.10 ($62.47) and a one year high of €120.20 ($141.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.99, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.