Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €100.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SIX2. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Sixt and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sixt in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €118.00 ($138.82) price objective on Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €111.40 ($131.06).

SIX2 stock opened at €110.00 ($129.41) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €109.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €95.76. Sixt has a one year low of €53.10 ($62.47) and a one year high of €120.20 ($141.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.99, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Sixt Company Profile

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

