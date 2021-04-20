Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Simpson Manufacturing Company Inc., headquartered in Pleasanton, California, through its subsidiary, Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc., designs, engineers and is a leading manufacturer of wood construction products and software solutions, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and concrete construction products, including adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, powder actuated tools and reinforcing fiber materials. “

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $107.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Simpson Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $57.42 and a 12-month high of $109.85.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $293.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.00 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 7,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.88, for a total transaction of $699,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,921 shares in the company, valued at $3,388,029.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 10,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $2,152,360. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSD. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

