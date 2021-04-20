Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 11.06%.

BSRR stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $26.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,198. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.60. Sierra Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.41 and a 1 year high of $29.42. The stock has a market cap of $413.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.05%.

BSRR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

In related news, EVP Michael Olague sold 1,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $36,984.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,803.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan M. Abundis purchased 2,000 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.07 per share, with a total value of $48,140.00. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $136,420. 10.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

