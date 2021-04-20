Short Interest in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Decreases By 19.4%

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the March 15th total of 3,100,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 447,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $39.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Wolverine World Wide has a 52-week low of $15.56 and a 52-week high of $41.80. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.40, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.97 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.74%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.78%.

In other news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $226,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,515.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Volkema sold 6,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $261,327.50. Insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWW. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 75.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 62.2% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WWW shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.45.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

