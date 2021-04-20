Short Interest in Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) Grows By 27.8%

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 217,200 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the March 15th total of 169,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 271.5 days.

Wolters Kluwer stock opened at $86.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.24. Wolters Kluwer has a 1 year low of $82.77 and a 1 year high of $86.40.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

