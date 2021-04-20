Short Interest in Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) Increases By 26.1%

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the March 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Verb Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Verb Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Verb Technology by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 36,958 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Verb Technology by 18.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 12,095 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Verb Technology by 737.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 70,808 shares during the last quarter. 3.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verb Technology stock opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $71.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.25. Verb Technology has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $3.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.55.

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16). Verb Technology had a negative return on equity of 153.21% and a negative net margin of 194.59%. As a group, analysts predict that Verb Technology will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on Verb Technology from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Verb Technology Company Profile

Verb Technology Company, Inc develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. It offers verbCRM, a customer relationship management (CRM) application; verbTEAMS, a CRM application for small and medium-sized businesses and solopreneurs; verbLEARN, a learning management system application that incorporates clickable in-video technology featured in its verbCRM application; and verbLIVE, a live eCommerce application.

