Short Interest in The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Drops By 25.0%

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of SWGAY stock opened at $15.38 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.56. The Swatch Group has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $15.59.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.111 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.

Several brokerages recently commented on SWGAY. AlphaValue upgraded shares of The Swatch Group to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Swatch Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of The Swatch Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About The Swatch Group

The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.

