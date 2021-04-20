Short Interest in The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Drops By 25.0%

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of SWGAY stock opened at $15.38 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.56. The Swatch Group has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $15.59.
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.111 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.
About The Swatch Group
The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.
