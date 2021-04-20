Short Interest in Telesites, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:TSSLF) Rises By 41.5%

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2021 // Comments off

Telesites, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:TSSLF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,349,000 shares, an increase of 41.5% from the March 15th total of 5,192,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 561.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TSSLF opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. Telesites has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Telesites from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Telesites Company Profile

Telesites, SAB. de C.V. builds, installs, maintains, operates, and markets various types of sites towers and support structures, and physical spaces and other non-electronic elements for the installation of radiant radio communications equipment in Mexico. It operates towed towers, self-supporting towers, monopolar towers, and masts.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Telesites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telesites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.