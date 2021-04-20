Short Interest in Telesites, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:TSSLF) Rises By 41.5%

Telesites, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:TSSLF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,349,000 shares, an increase of 41.5% from the March 15th total of 5,192,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 561.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TSSLF opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. Telesites has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Telesites from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Telesites, SAB. de C.V. builds, installs, maintains, operates, and markets various types of sites towers and support structures, and physical spaces and other non-electronic elements for the installation of radiant radio communications equipment in Mexico. It operates towed towers, self-supporting towers, monopolar towers, and masts.

