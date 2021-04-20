Short Interest in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Increases By 34.1%

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,460,000 shares, an increase of 34.1% from the March 15th total of 10,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 521.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 25.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

FTI traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.28. 4,481,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,401,803. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. TechnipFMC has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $13.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.16). TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 42.41%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that TechnipFMC will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a yield of 4.54%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FTI. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. AlphaValue cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $8.80 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.32.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

