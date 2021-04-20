Short Interest in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Declines By 24.1%

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the March 15th total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 659,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Steelcase by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,136,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,402,000 after purchasing an additional 52,143 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steelcase by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after buying an additional 125,795 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Steelcase by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 86,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 26,257 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the 4th quarter worth $1,362,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 13,928 shares during the period. 65.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Steelcase stock traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $14.21. 2,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,577. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.91. Steelcase has a 52 week low of $8.91 and a 52 week high of $16.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.29.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $677.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.40 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. Steelcase’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

