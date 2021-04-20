Short Interest in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Decreases By 21.2%

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the March 15th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 341,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Shares of SLAB stock opened at $145.88 on Tuesday. Silicon Laboratories has a 12 month low of $83.33 and a 12 month high of $163.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 486.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.84.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $242.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 1,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $293,759.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,154 shares in the company, valued at $5,222,829.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $153,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,357,973.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,300 shares of company stock worth $497,091 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 432,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,090,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 222,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,357,000 after purchasing an additional 53,719 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 174.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 95,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,141,000 after purchasing an additional 11,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

SLAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $143.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $121.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.27.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

