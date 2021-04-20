Short Interest in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Increases By 27.5%

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,920,000 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the March 15th total of 2,290,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 797,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Shares of NYSE:RBA traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.40. 16,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,432. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.18 and its 200-day moving average is $62.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1-year low of $38.80 and a 1-year high of $78.64.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $383.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is 66.17%.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 6,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $353,472.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,268. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Karl William Werner sold 25,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $1,504,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,612 shares in the company, valued at $734,649. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,343 shares of company stock worth $3,054,464. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 61.1% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 25,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 52.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter worth $537,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.36.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

