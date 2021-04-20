Short Interest in Rediff.com India Limited (OTCMKTS:REDFY) Declines By 23.9%

Rediff.com India Limited (OTCMKTS:REDFY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the March 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS REDFY opened at $0.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.12. Rediff.com India has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.46.

About Rediff.com India

Rediff.com India Limited provides online Internet based services in India and to the global Indian community. The company delivers news and information, enterprise email services, online shopping marketplace, and internet-based local TV advertising platform. Its websites provides sports and cricket; life style and movies; content on news, business, and finance; search facilities; and e-mail and shopping related channels.

