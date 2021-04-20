Short Interest in Rediff.com India Limited (OTCMKTS:REDFY) Declines By 23.9%

Rediff.com India Limited (OTCMKTS:REDFY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the March 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS REDFY opened at $0.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.12. Rediff.com India has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.46.
About Rediff.com India
See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for Rediff.com India Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rediff.com India and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.