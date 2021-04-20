Short Interest in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Declines By 20.5%

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,610,000 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the March 15th total of 17,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several brokerages have commented on RTX. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.07.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 921.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 146,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,452,000 after acquiring an additional 132,513 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $542,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 40,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.13. The company had a trading volume of 77,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,261,450. The firm has a market cap of $117.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. Raytheon Technologies has a 1 year low of $51.13 and a 1 year high of $80.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.15.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

