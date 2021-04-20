Short Interest in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Decreases By 17.7%

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,490,000 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the March 15th total of 4,240,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,157,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 192.8% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,031,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $71,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,191 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,721,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $229,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,000 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 364.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,676,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,449,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $294,386,000 after acquiring an additional 722,470 shares in the last quarter. 54.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

NYSE:PBA opened at $29.70 on Tuesday. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $18.14 and a fifty-two week high of $30.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.93.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 16.40%. On average, research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.1674 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.00%.

PBA has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pembina Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.