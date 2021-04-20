Short Interest in Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Grows By 28.0%

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the March 15th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:OTSKY opened at $19.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.92 and a 200-day moving average of $20.86. Otsuka has a one year low of $18.43 and a one year high of $23.69.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Otsuka from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of central nervous system, oncology, cardiovascular system, gastroenterology, ophthalmology, diagnostics, and I.V. solutions, as well as medical devices businesses.

