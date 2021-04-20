Short Interest in NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Grows By 42.6%

NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 158,600 shares, a growth of 42.6% from the March 15th total of 111,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on NuVista Energy from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from $1.75 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from $2.25 to $3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.69.

Shares of NUVSF stock opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.08. NuVista Energy has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $2.17.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

