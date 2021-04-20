Short Interest in MediPharm Labs Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) Expands By 32.7%

MediPharm Labs Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,958,500 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the March 15th total of 6,750,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 934,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.6 days.

Shares of MediPharm Labs stock opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.51. MediPharm Labs has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $1.53.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MEDIF shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on MediPharm Labs from $1.75 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on MediPharm Labs in a research note on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.38.

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates, and advance derivative products in Canada and Australia. It formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis extracts and cannabinoid-based products. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Barrie, Canada.

