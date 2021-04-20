Short Interest in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Drops By 23.6%

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,070,000 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the March 15th total of 6,640,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Mastercard stock traded down $7.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $374.86. 112,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,291,563. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $369.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $343.39. Mastercard has a 52-week low of $244.10 and a 52-week high of $389.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.65%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Mastercard from $380.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.30.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.72, for a total value of $18,115,750.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,725,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,435,514,072.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $508,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 727,074 shares of company stock worth $241,921,889. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MA. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 8,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 5,518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 12.8% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 23,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% during the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 26,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,284,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

