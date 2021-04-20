Short Interest in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Drops By 18.9%

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 651,900 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the March 15th total of 803,400 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 116,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of LKFN stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.68. The company had a trading volume of 24 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.97 and a 200-day moving average of $59.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.93. Lakeland Financial has a 12-month low of $34.24 and a 12-month high of $77.05.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 33.90%. The company had revenue of $56.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.25 million. On average, analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Sunday, April 25th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.24%.

In other Lakeland Financial news, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 50,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total value of $2,984,968.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,743,582. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian J. Smith sold 10,076 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total transaction of $656,552.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,647.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,418 shares of company stock valued at $5,735,529. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,838,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,525,000 after purchasing an additional 76,329 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,323,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,916,000 after buying an additional 70,475 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 459,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,601,000 after acquiring an additional 61,208 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Lakeland Financial by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 438,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,489,000 after acquiring an additional 90,145 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lakeland Financial by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,488,000 after acquiring an additional 8,531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

