Short Interest in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Increases By 32.9%

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,500 shares, a growth of 32.9% from the March 15th total of 68,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 511,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VVR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 6.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,277,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,166,000 after acquiring an additional 319,994 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $235,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,608,000.

Invesco Senior Income Trust stock opened at $4.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.98. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $4.28.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be issued a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th.

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

