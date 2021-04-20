Short Interest in International Paper (NYSE:IP) Decreases By 24.8%

International Paper (NYSE:IP) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,680,000 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the March 15th total of 8,880,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

In other news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $875,202.66. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IP. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 2.3% during the first quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 9,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in International Paper by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in International Paper by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

NYSE IP traded down $1.04 on Tuesday, hitting $56.14. 71,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,142,782. International Paper has a twelve month low of $29.76 and a twelve month high of $57.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

